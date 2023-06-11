First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,448 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $76.44 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

