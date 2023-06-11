First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
NASDAQ FSFG opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.