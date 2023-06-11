First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFGGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $91.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

