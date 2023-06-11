First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.11. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 70,216 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
