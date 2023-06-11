First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $3.11. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 70,216 shares changing hands.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGB. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 160,902 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.