Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

