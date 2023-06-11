Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance
Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.
About Fortescue Metals Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUGY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.