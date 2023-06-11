Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

