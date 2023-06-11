FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Increased by Analyst

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $9.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.68. The consensus estimate for Intuit’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Shares of INTU opened at $431.55 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.40 and a 200 day moving average of $415.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

