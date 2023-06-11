FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Lifted by Raymond James

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.63. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.22.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$40.65 and a 12 month high of C$55.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

