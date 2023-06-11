FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Lowered by B. Riley

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 7.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,666 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,654,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.