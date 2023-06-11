FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Lifted by Analyst (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.40 million.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

