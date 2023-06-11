FY2025 Earnings Forecast for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Issued By Zacks Research

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $16.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.26. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALL. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $111.96 on Friday. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

