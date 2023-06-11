Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $12.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $317.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

