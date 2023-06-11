Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) vs. Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Financial Review

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) and Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear and Bosideng International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bosideng International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus price target of $40.86, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Given Gildan Activewear’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Bosideng International.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gildan Activewear pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bosideng International pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gildan Activewear pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bosideng International pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

75.1% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Bosideng International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $3.24 billion 1.62 $541.54 million $2.70 10.96 Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A $3.90 7.20

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Bosideng International. Bosideng International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gildan Activewear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Bosideng International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear 15.55% 27.29% 14.77% Bosideng International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Bosideng International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks under the Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, All Pro, and American Apparel brands. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, and embellishers, as well as to retailers and lifestyle brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Bosideng International

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels. It engages in the business of sourcing and distributing branded down and ladieswear apparels; and non-seasonal apparels, including branded menswear, school uniform, and children's wear. The company provides down apparel products under the Bosideng, Snow Flying, Bengen, etc. brands; ladies wear products under the JESSIE, BUOU BUOU, KOREANO, and KLOVA brands; and school uniforms under the Sameite brand. It also offers network consulting and e-business of down and non-down apparel; logistics and storage services; and brand design and development services, as well as operates as an advertisement agency. As of March 31, 2022, it operated 462 ladieswear retail outlets; 364 self-operated retail outlets; and 98 retail outlets operated by third party distributors. Bosideng International Holdings Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

