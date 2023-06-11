Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

GTIM opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

