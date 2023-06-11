Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.0 %
GTIM opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Stories
