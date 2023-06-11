Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 24,037 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.

On Friday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,134 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $788,434.02.

On Thursday, April 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20.

On Tuesday, April 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

