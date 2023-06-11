Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 24,037 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,445,585.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 10,112 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $608,540.16.
- On Friday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 13,134 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $788,434.02.
- On Thursday, April 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,768 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,429,645.20.
- On Tuesday, April 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.