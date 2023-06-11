Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives $3.92 Average PT from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Benchmark started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Macquarie started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grab by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,596,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 344,465 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at $424,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grab by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 448,190 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 683.0% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,148,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.77. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

