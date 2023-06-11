Granahan Investment Management LLC Buys 96,869 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,869 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Arteris worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arteris by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 396,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 197,512 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Arteris Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.42 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative net margin of 57.12% and a negative return on equity of 73.37%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Arteris Profile

Arteris Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

