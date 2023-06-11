Granahan Investment Management LLC Invests $465,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 167.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.01 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

