Granahan Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Luxfer worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXFR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 246.0% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 610,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 434,340 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Luxfer by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 81,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.96. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXFR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

