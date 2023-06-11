Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.