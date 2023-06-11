Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $156.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.80.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.