Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $393.91 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock worth $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

