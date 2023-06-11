Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $422.18 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $426.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $392.38 and its 200 day moving average is $362.69.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

