Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 737 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.