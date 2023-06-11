Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 939 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,500,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $116.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

