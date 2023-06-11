Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after acquiring an additional 297,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,197,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

