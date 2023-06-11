Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 65.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VFC opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.