Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 81,676 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPAY opened at $41.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

