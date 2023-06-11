Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 358,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,074 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 327,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

