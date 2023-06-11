Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after purchasing an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587,030 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,309.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $68.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.