Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $60,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 525.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.