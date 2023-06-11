Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $26.01 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

