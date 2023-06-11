Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

