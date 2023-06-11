Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

KLA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $465.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $477.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

