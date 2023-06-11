Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after buying an additional 249,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,636,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,831,000 after buying an additional 905,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,637,000 after buying an additional 161,581 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

