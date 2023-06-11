Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 178 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $488.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.67 and a 200-day moving average of $431.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $504.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

