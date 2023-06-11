Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,061,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 434,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,753,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,581,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after buying an additional 334,185 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $12.79 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.