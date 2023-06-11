Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,115 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $206.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

