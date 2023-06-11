Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

