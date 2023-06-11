Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) vs. Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Financial Contrast

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) and Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Finnair Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 2 1 0 2.00 Finnair Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus target price of $255.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.84%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. is more favorable than Finnair Oyj.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. $1.26 billion 6.81 $496.33 million $17.60 16.25 Finnair Oyj N/A N/A N/A ($0.47) -1.05

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Finnair Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher revenue and earnings than Finnair Oyj. Finnair Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. and Finnair Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. 39.70% 22.41% 15.58% Finnair Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Finnair Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Finnair Oyj on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training. It operates through a fleet of 56 aircrafts, which included 25 wide-body and 31 narrowbody aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

