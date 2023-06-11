Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,736 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,685,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 117,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 125,667 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $47.92 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

