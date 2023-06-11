Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 306,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 95,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.