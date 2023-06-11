Halberd (HALB) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 354 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Halberd to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Halberd alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halberd and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.86 Halberd Competitors $125.85 million -$739,692.31 -67.80

Analyst Recommendations

Halberd’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Halberd and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 306 1474 3724 38 2.63

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.87%. Given Halberd’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -492.87% -60.99% -14.55%

Summary

Halberd beats its competitors on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Halberd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the research and development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded by Mark Sven Lundquist and John Christopher Maddox on January 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.