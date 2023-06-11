Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $11.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSC. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 38.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Harsco by 57.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. Harsco has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $695.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

