HC Wainwright Weighs in on NovoCure Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.18). The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

