Head to Head Contrast: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) and iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and iClick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 3 16 0 2.84 iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.70, indicating a potential upside of 32.70%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.16 billion 9.09 $63.20 million $0.25 104.60 iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 0.10 -$200.88 million ($6.19) -0.42

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and iClick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 8.77% 9.05% 2.84% iClick Interactive Asia Group -118.81% -81.16% -45.53%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

(Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. It operates through the Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions segments. The Marketing Solutions segment refers to the online marketing service business. The Enterprise Solutions segment reflects the results of the firm’s SaaS products and services. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Yau Ping Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.