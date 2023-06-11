Head-To-Head Review: MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) and SEB (OTC:SEBYF)

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SEB and MillerKnoll, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB 2 1 1 0 1.75 MillerKnoll 0 2 0 0 2.00

SEB currently has a consensus price target of C$104.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. MillerKnoll has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given MillerKnoll’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MillerKnoll is more favorable than SEB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

18.4% of SEB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MillerKnoll pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SEB and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB N/A N/A N/A MillerKnoll 1.51% 10.83% 3.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEB and MillerKnoll’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 31.28 MillerKnoll $4.23 billion 0.26 -$27.10 million $0.84 17.14

SEB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MillerKnoll. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats SEB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names. The company also offers office seating, office furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. As of May 28, 2022, the company operated 70 retail studios including 35 operates under the DWR brand, 7 under the HAY brand, 22 Herman Miller stores, 2 Muuto stores, 3 Knoll stores, and a multi-brand Chicago store. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments; transportation terminals; and industrial and educational settings. The company markets its products through its sales staff, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

