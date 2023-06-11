Head to Head Review: Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) vs. GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Österreichische Post shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Österreichische Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.00% 12.35% 3.64% Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 1 1 11 0 2.77 Österreichische Post 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GXO Logistics and Österreichische Post, as provided by MarketBeat.

GXO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $60.94, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Österreichische Post.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and Österreichische Post’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $9.23 billion 1.18 $197.00 million $1.57 38.45 Österreichische Post N/A N/A N/A $1.74 21.95

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Österreichische Post. Österreichische Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GXO Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Österreichische Post on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Österreichische Post

(Get Rating)

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, Retail & Bank, and Corporate. The Mail segment includes the delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, newspapers and online services such as e-letters and business operations such as input management, document logistics and output management. The Parcel & Logistics segment offers one-stop solutions for parcel and express parcel shipments along the entire value chain. The Retail & Bank segment comprises financial services. The Corporate segment refers to online innovation management and the development of new business models. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.