Head-To-Head Review: UCB (UCBJY) versus The Competition

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 354 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UCB to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares UCB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UCB
|N/A
|N/A
|60.14
|UCB Competitors
|$125.85 million
|-$739,692.31
|-67.80
UCB’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UCB
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|UCB Competitors
|-492.87%
|-60.99%
|-14.55%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 1,842.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UCB and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UCB
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|UCB Competitors
|306
|1474
|3724
|38
|2.63
UCB presently has a consensus price target of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.63%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
UCB beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About UCB
UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
