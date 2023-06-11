Head-To-Head Review: UCB (UCBJY) versus The Competition

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 354 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UCB to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UCB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 60.14 UCB Competitors $125.85 million -$739,692.31 -67.80

UCB’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -492.87% -60.99% -14.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares UCB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 1,842.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UCB and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 306 1474 3724 38 2.63

UCB presently has a consensus price target of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.19%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.63%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UCB is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

UCB beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

