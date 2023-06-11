Head-To-Head Survey: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) versus AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -31.02% -27.89% AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% -1.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

29.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Joby Aviation and AERWINS Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$258.04 million ($0.53) -13.13 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Joby Aviation and AERWINS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 1 3 2 0 2.17 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.61%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.53%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.