HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Holdings Raised by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.11% of HealthStream worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2,500.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 165.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HealthStream Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HSTM opened at $23.68 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $726.50 million, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About HealthStream

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

