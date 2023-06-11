HEXO (HEXO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 217.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HEXO Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.35. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.84.
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
