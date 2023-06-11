HEXO (HEXO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 217.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HEXO Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.35. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of HEXO

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HEXO by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 369,794 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

